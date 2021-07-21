Scheana Shay Sparks Engagement Speculation While Wearing Massive Diamond Ring – Photo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay may be engaged, as she was spotted wearing a very large diamond ring while out with her boyfriend.

Are those wedding bells we hear? Scheana Shay could be walking down the aisle soon, as the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, was photographed wearing a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger on Tuesday night, July 20.

Photographers caught the new bling on Scheana’s finger as she and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, walked into Los Angeles restaurant Craig’s to meet some of their co-stars. And once inside, everyone appeared to be celebrating something, but it’s not yet clear what that was.

In a video shared by Scheana, according to Page Six, a celebratory dessert was placed in front of Raquel Leviss, who recently got engaged to James Kennedy, but those in the background could also be heard yelling “congratulations” when the same exact dessert was placed in front of Scheana.

Brock also recently took to Instagram and told his followed to keep an eye on the news when he was asked if he and Scheana are getting married anytime soon. See that video below.

#PumpRules #vanderpumprules #scheana #brock Marriage coming up? Brock Davies answers a fan question in an IG live about a possible marriage between Scheana and him by telling us to stay tuned for news articles this week. 📸: IG Brock Davies. pic.twitter.com/fKVUhuwZXK — 👄👠👗 Lizzi's Unfiltered TV Juice 👗👠👄 (@LizTVLiz1) July 21, 2021

If Scheana and Brock are engaged, this would just be more happy news for the couple who recently welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, into the world in April.

This, of course, would also be Scheana’s second marriage, as she was previously married to Mike Shay from 2014 until 2017. Their wedding and emotional divorce were both featured on Vanderpump Rules, so we can only assume this wedding will be, too. Brock, meanwhile, has a daughter and a son from a previous relationship.

HollywoodLife reached out to Scheana’s rep, but they declined to comment.