‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reveals How Difficult It Was To Navigate Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Split

The Vanderpump Rules cast experienced two major breakups before season 10 started filming, when Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney ended their six-year marriage, and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy called off their engagement. HollywoodLife caught up with the cast at BravoCon 2022 and we asked how they navigated those two splits during filming.

“It’s not been easy. It’s still difficult at times,” Schaena Shay told us EXCLUSIVELY. “You want to invite everyone to everything,” she added, before noting that some people were excluded from her wedding because of the drama. Raquel and Tom allegedly hooked up the night before Schaena’s wedding to Brock Davies.

Lala Kent confirmed to us that the cast was divided over their loyalties to Tom and Katie after their split, even though that’s not what the former couple wanted to happen. “It was just a natural thing that we all kind of did. And it’s weird,” Lala said. “When people go their separate ways, it’s a different dynamic for everybody and everyone has to find their place. So we were all just trying to get in where we fit in. I don’t know that it works. But it made great TV.”

Ariana Madix told HL that it was “human nature” for the Vanderpump Rules cast to “gravitate” to either Tom or Katie. “But I love everybody. You know, and that sounds so lame,” she said. “But I do.”

Tom Schwartz’s BFF Tom Sandoval said it was “tough” navigating the Tom-Katie and James-Raquel breakups during filming. Schwartz didn’t confirm that he hooked up with Raquel, but he did say that he got to know Raquel “on a much deeper level” in season 10.

“We were friends, and now we’re tight. We text, we hang out,” the TomTom owner explained. “It’s been fun getting to know her.” Schwartz also teased that the new season is “juicy” and “good” for the viewers but “sad” for him.

Raquel had to deal with being around James and his new girlfriend Ally Lewber on the new season, but she said that the exes navigated things pretty well.

“There’s definitely been situations I’ve been in where I normally wouldn’t have been if it wasn’t for the show. But it’s been better than I expected actually,” she explained. “I feel like we kind of have this mutual respect for each other and we honestly do wish each other well. I just don’t think that he [James] was the right fit for me, and he seems to have found love. So I’m happy by that. And I’m just gonna continue doing me.”

Meanwhile, James said that Tom and Katie’s split turned the friend group “upside down.” “It couldn’t get more yin yang opposites,” James added. “But I will say this — I don’t keep it in the family … [But] I hope everyone is happy.”

Bravo has yet to reveal when Vanderpump Rules Season 10 will premiere, but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that new episodes will debut in February 2023.