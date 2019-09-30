‘Vanderpump Rules’: New TomTom Manager, Max’s, Hookups Cause Tension In Season 8

Season 8 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is already stirring up drama! A slew of new faces will be introduced this season, including TomTom’s sexy, new manager, Max Boyens. And, some of the cast isn’t happy about his hookups…

Vanderpump Rules going to be filled with new faces, wild hookups, and, of course, feuds about said ‘wild hookups’ when season 8 premieres later this year. This coming season, fans will meet newcomer, Max Boyens, who is one of two managers at TomTom. — The famous West Hollywood bar and restaurant Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval partnered with Lisa Vanderpump to open in 2018. And, Max has already made quite the name for himself while filming season 8.

“Another sticking point for the drama is one of the managers at TomTom, Max. He hooks up with multiple women who are employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s various restaurants and it causes a lot of tension amongst the cast,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. The insider also notes that fans will be introduced to three individuals named “Brett” this coming season, one of which stirs the pot more than the others.

“The new cast members who come in really shake things up for the existing ones. You’ll also see new members from several of Lisa’s restaurants, including TomTom, SUR and Pump,” the source says, explaining that season 8 will spend a lot of time on the show’s newcomers, despite smaller or bigger roles. “The season will focus heavily on the new cast members coming in and causing drama. Jax [Taylor] especially fights with several of them.”

Jax previously opened up about his opinion of Vanderpump Rules‘ new additions, where he called some of them “naive” in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

“I’ve only hung out with one of them; the other ones are extremely young, very naive to the whole situation,” Jax told us in mid-September. “To me, some of them seem a little thirsty.”

Despite his critiques, the newly married reality star went on to admit that he and the original cast just have such a deep history, and that it’s “nothing personal” to newcomers.

“We don’t really allow new people to come in, just because we have such a history of all of us,” he explained. “And we have a lot of just…we’re very close and we just don’t like people kind of breaking in to our circle, because we just don’t know what their intentions are. It’s nothing personal against these people, it’s just, we like our group the way it is.” — Vanderpump Rules‘ eighth season does not yet have an official premiere date.