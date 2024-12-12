Ally Lewber: 5 Things to Know About James Kennedy’s Girlfriend

Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, since 2022 — following his split from ex Rachel Leviss. But two years into their romance, fans are speculating about a possible breakup after he was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence.

So, who is Ally? Find out everything there is to know about James’ girlfriend below.

Ally Studied Entertainment Journalism

Ally previously worked as a multi-media journalist in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn page. Some of her jobs were being an On-air host at AfterBuzz TV and staff writer at The Hollywood Gossip. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree (BA) in Entertainment Industry Studies from Belmont University.

She’s Involved in Volunteer Work

Per her LinkedIn, Ally participated in volunteer work over the years. She was an animal volunteer at Nashville Human Association since September 2014. She was also a talent escort at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Ally Now Works as an Astrologer

According to her website, Ally works as a spiritual astrologer.

She Met James at a Concert

James revealed on Lala Kent‘s podcast that he and Ally met in January 2021. He said their first interaction happened at a concert in Agoura Hills, California for Tom Sandoval‘s band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. James also revealed during the podcast episode that Ally and her friends were fans of Vanderpump Rules, according to US Weekly.

James and Ally went Instagram official following their romantic getaway to Tulum, Mexico. Alongside the series of photos from their trip, which James posted to Instagram, the Bravo star wrote, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.” James and Ally went cliff diving and snorkeling on the vacation. They shared a kiss on a swing and also near rocks during an underwater activity.

Ally Was James’ First Girlfriend Since Rachel

James and Raquel were dating for five years before their engagement. Sadly, in December 2021, the couple revealed their engagement was off in identical Instagram posts. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” they wrote.

The pair have had their share of issues in the past, including James’ battle with addiction, which he spoke openly about on Vanderpump Rules. In a Season 8 episode, Raquel accused James of “verbal abuse,” saying, “This is the last straw.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.