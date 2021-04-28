‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9: What You Need To Know About Who’s Returning & More

‘Vanderpump Rules’ is officially returning for a ninth season, and HollywoodLife has the latest updates about the show’s return date, the returning cast, and more.

As Scheana Shay‘s arm tattoo boldly claims: “It’s all happening”. After a year-long hiatus, Vanderpump Rules will finally begin filming its ninth season in May, Variety confirmed on April 27. But because of the many, many cast firings over the past several months, the show will likely feel very different when Season 9 premieres sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. From filming updates to the returning cast, this is the latest news that we know about Vanderpump Rules Season 9.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Release Date

It’s not yet clear when the new season of Vanderpump Rules will premiere, but based on the fact that all previous seasons started production around the first week of May and debuted between November and January, we’d expect a similar premiere date this time around. A source further confirmed to Page Six that “they plan to shoot” around the first week of May.

Was ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cancelled?

The short answer is no, Vanderpump Rules was not cancelled, despite what some blogs had previously reported. That’s a bit obvious now since a Bravo spokesperson confirmed to Variety that production will resume on the series next month. However, due to the long hiatus and several cast firings, fans truly feared the worst.

As we previously reported, Kristen Doute and new mom Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show in June 2020 after their former Vanderpump Rules cast member, Faith Stowers, revealed they had reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with. Additionally, new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, whose past racist tweets were uncovered in January 2020, were also let go, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. On June 9, 2020, the network said, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

New parents Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they were also departing the series in December 2020 — six months after Stassi and Kristen’s own exits — but unlike Stassi and Kristen, Jax and Brittany claimed they left the show on their own accord. Per the statements they posted on social media, they said it was their decision to leave, but in a March 2021 interview, Lisa Vanderpump hinted that Bravo fired Jax and Brittany, too. When Lisa was asked if she was “surprised” by Jax and Brittany’s decision to “step back”, she said, “Was I surprised what they decided? Well, if you put it like that, yeah. I would have been really surprised,” before cryptically adding, “Who makes the rules? It’s not me…Bravo, they produce the show. Even though I’m an executive producer on it, you know, they make most of the decisions”.

Jax also called Faith a criminal, as Stassi and Kristen had. In a 2017 tweet that resurfaced after Stassi and Kristen’s firings, Jax wrote of Faith: “She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude… Someone’s going to jail.” And following his and Brittany’s announcement, Variety reported they were fired from the series.

Season 8 newbie Dayna Kathan also confirmed earlier this month that she, too, would not be returning to the series. She said it was “the right decision” for her, leading fans to think that she left the show on her own accord (just as Jax and Brittany tried to do), but the timing of her announcement (less than two weeks before Bravo’s official reveal) seems suspicious. To be frank, we’re not totally convinced she made the “decision” to exit the series.

Anyway, it’s been a long time since fans last saw the cast of Vanderpump Rules on-screen together — it was actually during the Season 8 reunion show, which aired in June 2020 — so it’s no wonder why fans thought the series would get cancelled. Especially when you added in all the controversial firings and SUR’s temporary closing amid the pandemic.

The Bravo spokesperson revealed to Variety, however, that filming the ninth season of the show was always contingent on Los Angeles opening back up since the show relies on Lisa’s restaurants being open. “‘Vanderpump Rules’ will resume production with a comprehensive health and safety plan. The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

New & Returning Cast

Lisa Vanderpump, who owns SUR — the West Hollywood restaurant that the cast either works or has worked at — will return for Season 9 alongside Tom Schwartz and his wife, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss. And since seven stars have left the series over the past few months, new cast members may be added to the mix — including the new babies that were recently welcomed into the world. Scheana just gave birth on April 26, while Lala welcomed her first child in March, so we think it’s safe to say fans can expect some stories about them being new parents. Unfortunately, due to the 18-month production hiatus between Seasons 8 and 9, fans won’t see any of the girls’ pregnancies play out on the show.

At this time, it’s not yet clear whether Season 8 newbie Charli Burnett will return, as she was not named in the returning cast list shared by Variety. However, Variety reports that new cast members will be revealed at a later time, “once it becomes clear whose stories are working on the show.”

How To Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’

If you’re looking to catch up on or rewatch older seasons of Vanderpump Rules before the new season debuts, the show is available on various streaming platforms, including Hulu, Peacock, YouTubeTV and Sling TV.