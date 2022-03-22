‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Files For Divorce From Tom Schwartz

There’s no turning back now! ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Katie Maloney solidified her split from estranged husband Tom Schwartz by filing for divorce on March 22.

Katie Maloney officially filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz on March 22, according to new court docs obtained by HollywoodLife. The Vanderpump Rules stars called it quits over a month ago, before announcing the split to the world last week, but Katie is already making things official by filing divorce papers in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Katie, 35, and Tom, 39, were together for nearly 12 years, so their split — obviously — sent Bravo fans into a frenzy when they shared separate statements about their breakup on Instagram on March 15. At the time, Tom said he wasn’t ready to “use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful”, but it doesn’t seem as though Katie’s having the same issue.

Katie later admitted that her decision to end her marriage had been “building up” for months. “I felt like I was drifting and I couldn’t stop it,” she explained on her You’re Going to Love Me podcast. “It was the hardest thing to do. The hardest thing to tell him, because I knew it was gonna crush him.”

“There wasn’t some kind of crazy fight that resulted in this,” she further explained, while discussing how their split came to be. “It was my decision which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make. But the best and only way I can describe it is waking up inside of my life and having this voice that just became louder and louder.”

Tom and Katie started dating in September 2010 and got married in August 2016. However, because they later discovered a marriage license snafu that played out on the show, they had to legally get married in Vegas in July 2019. Both ceremonies took place in front of Bravo cameras.