Raquel Leviss Reveals Status Of Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval After Cheating Scandal

Raquel Leviss is not ruling out a potential future with Tom Sandoval, but right now, she is focused on herself. The Vanderpump Rules star released a new statement about her situation with Tom on Instagram on March 9, six days after it was revealed that he had cheated on longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been born out of a loving friendship,” Raquel wrote. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be okay with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Tom and Ariana, who have been together since 2013, split earlier this month after she found out he had been cheating on her with Raquel. The affair was exposed after Ariana allegedly found an intimate video of Raquel on Tom’s phone. Although Tom and Raquel have not confirmed the duration of their relationship, it’s been reported that they’d been seeing each other since July 2022.

After the affair news broke, Vanderpump Rules cameras began filming to catch the aftermath. Tom was photographed arriving at Raquel’s house to film a scene on March 4. However, since then, Raquel has reportedly ghosted Tom and has been ignoring all of his messages, according to Page Six. Raquel released her statement, which clarified where she stood with Tom, after this report came out on March 8.

Meanwhile, to make this situation even messier, Raquel has also been granted a temporary restraining order against another VPR castmate, Scheana Shay. Raquel filed court documents, alleging that Scheana physically assaulted her after finding out about the affair when they were both in New York City on March 2. In her filing, Raquel shared photos of herself with a black eye and scratches on her face, which she alleges were from Scheana. Scheana must stay 100 feet away from Raquel, per the restraining order.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film this month, and this scandal is, of course, going to be the hot topic. All parties are expected to attend to discuss the situation. “All I can say is we’re going to deliver a reunion,” host Andy Cohen teased. “We’re going to deliver a reunion and it’s going to be great.”