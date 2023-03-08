Raquel Leviss Reportedly Ghosting Tom Sandoval While Hiding Out In LA Amid Scandal

Raquel Leviss is staying away from Tom Sandoval by ghosting him after news about their affair recently made headlines, according to Page Six. The Vanderpump Rules star has apparently been staying in Los Angeles, CA and was spotted out and about on Wednesday while wearing an all black outfit that included a hoodie, baggy jeans, and a baseball cap. She also held a handbag and looked down on her phone as she passed by photographers. `

“She looked somber,” an eyewitness told the outlet. The beauty also looked like she had a black eye, which was allegedly given to her by castmate Scheana Shay during an altercation about the affair she had with Tom, who was dating Ariana Madix at the time. The “heated confrontation” apparently took place in New York City, Raquel recently revealed. Court documents that were filed by Raquel and obtained by Page Six included photos of the injury, which was under her left eye, and revealed she was seeking a restraining order against Scheana.

A source also told the outlet that at the same time Raquel filed for the restraining order, she’s been ignoring Tom’s phone calls and texts. “Tom has been unable to track Raquel down for several days,” the source said. “He’s been asking mutual acquaintances if they’ve heard from her at all, but has had no luck. He can’t get in touch with her.”

“She has been completely ignoring Tom,” another source claimed. The last time the two were seen together was on Saturday, when they reportedly kissed on camera at Raquel’s apartment for a scene in an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules. Their romance remains “complicated,” however, the source added.

Tom was seen at Raquel’s place one day after Ariana reportedly ended their nine-year relationship when she found out about the affair, which allegedly started last summer. Tom took to Instagram shortly after news got out and asked fans to leave his family, friends, including co-star Tom Schwartz, and others alone because they had nothing to do with the actions he took.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” he wrote in his statement. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

He followed up the message with another that included an apology to Ariana and all those affected. Raquel also shared a lengthy apology on her Instagram, which can be seen above. It revealed she has been “speaking to a counselor” to learn about herself and “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”