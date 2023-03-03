Lala Kent & Raquel Leviss’ Ex, James Kennedy, React To Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Split

Amid Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s reported breakup, on Mar. 3, their fellow Vanderpump Rules stars have reacted to the news via James Kennedy‘s Instagram post, including Lala Kent, 32. “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo [sic] fake that they’re willing to s*** on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ ( a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of storyline,” his caption of the original TMZ article on Friday read. He later noted that “this lifestyle” and “group” is “beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

His lengthy caption went on to slam Tom, Ariana, and his ex, Raquel Leviss, 28. “All just for clout from a corny a** network like BravoTV. Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James,” he continued. “Sell out type lame s***. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?” Later, after a fan chimed in with their reaction in the comments, Lala couldn’t help but add her thoughts as well.

“These two are THE most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” the fan wrote, to which Lala replied, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully’. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.” James also replied to the same fan’s statement with, “CORRECT.” Later, he added, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.” The rumors suggest that Tom “cheated” on Ariana with their co-star Raquel, per TMZ‘s source.

Tom and Ariana began dating in 2014, however, she reportedly found out about his stepping-out “a few days ago.” The outlet’s insider claimed that she called it quits on their romance upon discovering the shady news. The source even claimed that Bravo has been informed of the ongoing drama and is attempting to include it on the current season of Vanderpump Rules. Interestingly, James and Raquel revealed they were dating in 2016, and later, got engaged in May 2021. The two ended up calling it quits and broke it off six months later. Hollywoodlife has since reached out to reps for Sandoval and Bravo.

All of the current drama will likely play out later in Season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo. Most recently, James and Lisa Vanderpump, 62, sat down and he revealed he is still affected emotionally by his split from Raquel. When asked by Lisa why he began drinking again, he explained himself in detail (watch the video here).

“It’s definitely been interesting bringing the alcohol back into my life. When Raquel and I broke up, I had to figure it out for myself,” James said before taking to his private confessional. “I just wanted to get out there again. I hadn’t been on a date or anything yet. I was excited to go out for an Italian dinner on a veranda with a bottle of cabernet and a sexy f****** brunette. You know what I mean? And I went and did that. I just feel like I’m an older, more mature guy.” The next episode of the hit reality show is set to air on Mar. 8.