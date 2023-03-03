‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom & Ariana Reportedly Split Amid Rumors He Cheated With Raquel

The Vanderpump Rules squad proved their circle of friends may be a little too tight. The reality show’s stars Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix have reportedly broken up amid rumors that Tom cheated on his longtime girlfriend with their co-star Raquel Leviss, according to a TMZ report on March 3. Raquel, the ex-fiancée of castmate James Kennedy, was recently accused of hooking up with VP Rules OG Tom Schwartz shortly after his divorce from Katie Maloney. Wow. While Lisa Vanderpump may be on her way to clean up this messy situation, Hollywoodlife has reached out to reps for Sandoval and Bravo.

Ariana, who has been dating her co-star Tom since 2014, found out about what went down between him and Raquel “a few days ago” and quickly ended their years-long romance, according to the outlet’s source. The insider also said that Bravo producers were told about the drama and are trying to catch it on camera for the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

Shortly after the report of Tom and Ariana’s split went viral, James took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of the headline with the caption, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.” Again…. Wow. James and Raquel had announced their romance back in 2016, got engaged in May 2021 and broke it off six months later.

In another example of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ tiny circle, James had been previously linked with his co-stars Kristen Doute and Lala Kent. Speaking of Lala, she also chimed in on the Tom/Ariana/Raquel drama. In the comments section of James’ Instagram post, a fan wrote of Tom and Raquel, “These two are THE most vile subhumans I’ve ever met.” Lala replied, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a “bully”. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.”

James also replied to the fan’s claim. He simply wrote, “CORRECT.”

And Ariana’s brother, Jeremy, commented on James’ post as well! In his lengthy message, proving he is obviously Team Ariana, Jeremy called Tom out for “trying too hard” and Raquel for “faking her way to the top.” He wrote, “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be sooooo fake that they’re willing to shit on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a tern that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line. This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any updates on this developing Vanderpump Rules drama. Stay tuned!