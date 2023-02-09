Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Whether She’d Ever Join ‘RHUGT’ 4 Years After Leaving ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

Sorry, folks. Lisa Vanderpump said she’s not interesting in joining The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, made the heartbreaking reveal while promoting Vanderpump Rules at the show’s Season 10 premiere party on Feb. 7. She doesn’t seem super interested in going back to RHOBH anytime soon, but we had high hopes that she might be into Peacock’s spinoff series since she’d probably only be mixed with Real Housewives stars from other franchises. But alas, that’s not the case.

Immediately after we asked if she’d ever be interested in joining RHUGT, Lisa shook her head no. And when we asked why, she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Oh, there’s about six reasons why.” While she didn’t specify what those reasons were, we can only presume she was referencing her six former RHOBH co-stars: Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.

Lisa quit RHOBH in the midst of Season 9 after most of her co-stars accused her of selling a story about Dorit to Radar Online. Lisa denied doing such a thing, but the cast called her a “liar”, so she made the decision to leave the show altogether and she hasn’t returned since.

Thus far, many RHUGT cast members have only appeared on the show with one of their current or former co-stars, but even Kyle appeared on Season 1 solo, so the likelihood of Lisa having to engage with any of her former co-stars on the spinoff isn’t all that likely. But still — she has no interest, and when asked for a bit more explanation, she told us, “I’m very busy. I’ve got five restaurants. I’m opening two more. I’m designing them now. I’ve got my dog foundation. I’ve got our rosé and our wines and thousands of dogs. If it was something that I really wanted to do, then maybe I would do it, but it’s not.”

Want more of Lisa? Catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules every Wednesday at 9pm on Bravo.