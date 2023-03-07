Why Tom Sandoval Was Photographed At Raquel Leviss’ House After Affair: The Reason Revealed

Not everything is as it seems in the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal. After photos surfaced of the 39-year-old TomTom co-owner arriving at Raquel’s apartment on Saturday, March 4 — one day after news that the pair have been hooking up for months even though Tom was with Ariana Madix — Tom’s representative is clearing the air about the late-night rendezvous. “Tom had a call time to shoot at her place,” his rep told E! News in a statement published on March 7. “He left through another exit after the scene.”

It was previously reported that Tom had met up with Raquel, 28, after they were done shooting for Vanderpump Rules during the day. Andy Cohen confirmed on the March 6 episode of his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, that Bravo cameras were rolling over the weekend to capture the downfall of Tom and 37-year-old Ariana’s nine-year relationship after she discovered that Tom and her friend had been hooking up behind her back. “You will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion,” Andy promised. Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is currently airing and premiered on Feb. 8.

He also revealed the Season 10 reunion is filming in about two weeks, which makes him nervous about what is to come. “This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” he bluntly noted.

Tom more or less admitted to cheating on Ariana with their Vanderpump Rules co-star in a March 5 Instagram post in which he did not mention Ariana or Raquel, but focused on the upset he caused his Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owners (which includes co-star Tom Schwartz) and their employees. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” Tom began in his statement, addressing upset fans. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

“Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” he continued. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.” He concluded by announcing he will be “taking a hiatus out of respect” for his Schwartz & Sandy’s family and that he “needs time” before he addresses more of the shocking situation.

Ariana has not spoken publicly about the situation, but Raquel reportedly had her lawyers send her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends a letter that claimed the sexy FaceTime recording between her and Tom — the discovery of which led to the demise of Tom and Ariana’s relationship — was recorded without her permission. Raquel’s lawyers reportedly cited a California revenge porn law that outlawed “nonconsensual pornography” and the sharing of such material among others.

Meanwhile, Ariana is heavily leaning on Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and former VPR star Kristen Dout for support through this heartbreaking time, according to Page Six. “Ariana has recapped what happened with her friends and castmates, the majority of whom are disappointed Tom seems unable to take accountability for his actions or express substantial remorse,” an insider told the publication.

Scheana and Kristen have both publicly sided with Ariana by posting with her on social media following the news. In the video Kristen, 40, posted (seen above), she told Ariana she would “kill people for” her. Ariana cuddled up to Kristen as she filmed the video and even accepted a kiss on the lips and cheek from her. Kristen is reportedly in talks with Bravo execs to return to the show to speak about her former relationship with Tom and what happened between him and Raquel, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.