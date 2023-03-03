Ariana Madix Hangs With Pal Kristen Doute Amid Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Cheating Drama

The drama continues! Vanderpump Rules castmates Ariana Madix, 37, and Kristen Doute, 40, smooched on the lips amid their Friday night hangout on Mar. 3. The brunette beauty stopped by Ariana’s house amid her reported split from Tom Sandoval, 39, and offered a warm embrace, which she documented via an Instagram Live video. “I stan Ariana, this is in real-time,” Kristen said at the start of the clip. “I love you so much,” to which the 37-year-old replied, “I love you.” At the end of the video, Kristen noted she “doesn’t care what people think,” just moments before Ariana gasped at paparazzi being outside her home.

Later, the 40-year-old TV personality shared the video via her Instagram Reels and many of her 772K followers flooded the comments with their reactions, including a ‘like’ from actress Kaley Cuoco. “ARIANA IS A QUEEN,” one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, “Love this so much so glad she’s surrounded by people she loves Hope she’s not too bothered by the paps outside.” A third admirer also joined “Team Ariana” and penned, “Glad she has good friends around her. #TeamAriana.”

As HollywoodLife readers know, the above mentioned post comes amid Tom and Ariana’s reported breakup, which was originally reported by TMZ on Mar. 3. The outlet’s source claimed that, not only did the pair part ways after nine years, but Tom allegedly cheated on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss, 28. Ariana reportedly found out about the alleged affair in “the last couple days” and broke things off with him soon after. TMZ also reported that producers of the hit Bravo show “hope” to include the major falling out on the 10th season, which is currently airing.

Kristen is not the only cast member to react to the split either, as Raquel’s ex, James Kennedy, 31, and Lala Kent, 32, have also reacted to the news, via James’ Instagram. “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo [sic] fake that they’re willing to s*** on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ ( a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of storyline,” his caption of the original TMZ article read. And later, he noted that, “this lifestyle” and “group” is “beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

Many fans reacted in the comments section of the 31-year-old’s post, as well, including Lala, who first responded to a fans reaction. “These two are THE most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” the fan wrote, to which the blonde beauty replied, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully’. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.” Of course, James continued the commentary and added, “CORRECT.” But, of course, it didn’t end there, as James added a final statement about the news. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote. It’s important to note that, James and Raquel began dating in 2016, and later, got engaged in May 2021. The two ended up parting ways and broke it off six months later.

The current season of Vanderpump Rules is airing now, with the most recent episode having aired on Mar. 1, two days prior to the shocking cheating allegations. Fans can expect more drama to unfold on the next episode, set to air on Mar. 8. Most recently, James spoke to Lisa Vanderpump, 62, and explained his recent drinking habits.

“It’s definitely been interesting bringing the alcohol back into my life. When Raquel and I broke up, I had to figure it out for myself,” he said before taking to his private confessional (watch here). “I just wanted to get out there again. I hadn’t been on a date or anything yet. I was excited to go out for an Italian dinner on a veranda with a bottle of cabernet and a sexy f****** brunette. You know what I mean? And I went and did that. I just feel like I’m an older, more mature guy.”