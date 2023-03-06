Scheana Shay will not stand for Raquel Leviss comparisons. The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star clapped back at an Instagram user who claimed Tom Sandoval, 39, hooking up with Raquel Leviss, 28, during his nearly 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix, 37, is just like Scheana’s hookup with Eddie Cibrian when he was married. However, Scheana immediately refuted the assumption, writing, “I don’t recall having an affair with my best friends bf KNOWINGLY but go off!”

More About Scheana Shay Scheana Shay Claps Back After Her Eddie Cibrian Hookup Is Compared To Raquel Leviss Scandal

As fans may remember, Scheana hooked up with actor Eddie Cibrian, now 49, when he was still married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and also having an affair with LeAnn Rimes. Scheana has claimed she never knew Eddie was married and ended things as soon as she found out. “Seven years ago I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he’s married and I call him out. He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time,” she told Us Weekly in a 2013 interview.

“Then I run into him one night at my work. He comes by and wants to explain himself and ask me out for drinks. He says he’s now separated from his wife,” she continued. “But come to find out shortly after the encounter that we had, there’s a story posted the next day saying that he was with LeAnn and he was still married!” She added that she “never talked to him again” after that “mess” of a situation.

The troll’s comment was left under Scheana’s March 5 Instagram post that showed her and Ariana posing on the carpet for Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live. “Always got your back!” she captioned the gorgeous pic. “#TeamAriana”.

The photo came as news of Tom and Raquel’s relationship came to light and wowed Bravo fans across the board. Although Ariana and Raquel have yet to address the situation, Tom shared an apology message to his Schwartz & Sandy’s partners and employees in a post to Instagram on March 5. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” he began in his statement. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he added, speaking of his Vanderpump Rules co-star and restaurant co-owner, Tom Schwartz.

“Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” he continued. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.” He signed off by announcing that he will be “taking a hiatus out of respect” for his employees and partners and that he “needs time” before he addresses the heartbreak he has caused his girlfriend of nine years.

Tom had been hooking up with Raquel since the summer of 2022, according to Page Six, and even had Raquel sleep at his and Ariana’s brand new home they purchased in 2019 when Ariana was out of town. He also reportedly came up with several excuses about why he never confessed to the affair. “Tom said he didn’t tell her about the affair with Raquel because he was worried about how it would impact her mental health, even claiming that he was especially concerned after her grandma died last year,” one source claimed to the outlet. “The fact that they own a home together was also brought up and how he thought that would make their breakup even more complicated,” another insider added.

Although Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing, Andy Cohen announced on March 6 that cameras caught the fallout from the cheating scandal over the weekend and that fans will get a glimpse of it before the season wraps.