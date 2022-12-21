Eddie Cibrian’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes

Eddie Cibrian is best known as an actor who’s starred in various television shows, including Sunset Beach and Third Watch.

Eddie Cibrian, 49, may be known as a familiar face on popular soap operas and other shows like Sunset Beach and Third Watch, but he’s also been in the news for his real life love life. The actor recently made headlines when his ex-wife Brandi Glanville accused him of cheating on her with actress Piper Perabo during their marriage in 2005. He didn’t hesitate to deny the accusation.

“I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now,” Eddie told HollywoodLife via his rep on Dec 20, 2022. “Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await.”

Find out more about Eddie’s marriage to and split from Brandi as well as his current marriage to singer LeAnn Rimes below.

Brandi Glanville

Eddie and Brandi reportedly first met at a club in Los Angeles, CA in the early 1990s. At the time, she was working as a model and he was already acting in the soap opera Young and the Restless and the television show Baywatch. They ended up dating for a few years and became engaged after Eddie proposed on New Year’s Eve in 1999. He presented his bride-to-be with a three-carat diamond ring, according to Fame10.

Their marriage took place two years later, in 2001. They held a wedding at the beachfront of the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California in front of 200 family members and friends. They went on to welcome two sons, including Mason, who was born in 2003, and Jake, who was born in 2007. Before getting married, the former lovebirds lived in New York, NY but eventually moved to Los Angeles, CA.

Things seemed to be going smoothly for Eddie and Brandi until around 2009, when it was reported that Eddie was having an affair with his Lifetime movie Northern Lights co-star LeAnn Rimes. News first broke about the affair after Eddie and LeAnn were photographed getting cozy during a dinner at a Laguna Beach, CA restaurant. Us Weekly was the first to publish the photos.

The affair led to Eddie and Brandi filing for divorce after eight years of marriage and he went on to marry LeAnn in 2011. After on and off feuds and years of co-parenting their sons, the former spouses seemed to become a friendly blended family and Brandi even wowed the public when she posted an Instagram photo of her and LeAnn hanging out together in Dec. 2020 as well as another Instagram photo of her, Eddie, and LeAnn hanging with their kids on Mother’s Day 2021.

In Dec. 2022, however, things seemed to take a turn once again when Brandi accused Eddie of having an affair with Piper in 2005, when they were filming the movie, The Cave. “They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think,” Brandi told Page Six. “She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me. I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?”

“I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” she continued, adding that crew members told her that, “Piper and Eddie were f***king.” Eddie went on to deny the claims on the same day they went public.

LeAnn Rimes

Eddie and LeAnn started their romance while filming Northern Lights in 2009. They were spotted kissing and getting cozy at a Laguna Beach eatery in March of that same year and it was soon reported they were having an affair, since both were married to other people at the time. Eddie was still in his marriage with Brandi and LeAnn had been married to Dean Sheremet since 2002. Eddie and Brandi filed for divorce in Aug. 2009, the same month he and LeAnn were seen at a Kings of Leon concert together.

The new couple went on to officially date after LeAnn also broke things off with her husband, whom she had reached a divorce settlement with by the end of 2009. They went more public with their romance and started posting photos and love messages to each other on social media and eventually got engaged in Dec. 2010. Their wedding took place in April 2011 and they continued to share their happiness through social media and at red carpet events, where they smiled, posed, and showed off PDA in front of cameras. LeAnn also embraced her life as the stepmother of Eddie’s sons, Mason and Jake, and would often share snapshots of them all hanging together. In the caption of one Dec. 2016 Instagram photo, which showed Eddie and his two boys, LeAnn wrote, “These 3 have my ❤️ forever! They light up my world with love and laughter.”