Brandi Glanville’s Son Mason Cibrian, 17, Looks So Grown Up While Driving In Rare Photo

Fans of ‘RHOBH’ have watched Brandi Glanville’s son Mason grow up over the years. It’s hard to believe he’s already 17 and driving his mom around Los Angeles!

Brandi Glanville, 47, shared a rare snap of her 17-year-old son Mason Cibrian, and we can’t believe he’s already driving! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, who is currently embroiled in season 10 drama due to her wild hookup claims, took to Instagram on August 11 to share a snap of her eldest son behind the wheel. “Pray for me. teenager in the drivers seat,” she jokingly captioned the photo alongside a series of heart emojis and praying emojis. The snap showed Mason grasping the steering wheel, donning a white long-sleeved sweater, while driving through an intersection.

Some fans couldn’t believe how quickly he’s grown up! “OMG!!!!!!! I’m seriously having a hard time comprehending Mason is driving! He’s still a baby in my mind!!!!!” one fan wrote. Brandi shares Mason, and 13-year-old son Jake with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who is now married to singer LeAnne Rimes.

Back in May, the reality TV star admitted to spraying her kids with bleach, in an attempt to keep germs out of her house. She revealed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered that her sons get “a little spray spray” whenever they come into her house. “I don’t really care [about chemicals] because I ingest so many different pills,” she said. “I spray bleach on my children… when [they] come in because you can’t buy rubbing alcohol anywhere. So I just diluted some bleach and water and everyone gets a little spray spray.”

She also discussed how she had been struggling to co-parent, and homeschool her kids amid the coronavirus lockdown. She even told her kids they could skip class, much to the annoyance of her former hubby. ”I think [the school day] should be shorter,” she said “It’s 8.30 to 3.30 sitting in one place. That’s bulls**t. I told them they could skip school. Their dad’s a d**k and he told me, ‘Why are they missing classes at your house?’ I said, ‘Because I don’t want their eyes to hurt from the blue screen time.’ It didn’t work.”