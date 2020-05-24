Brandi Glanville Admits To Spraying Her Kids With ‘Bleach Water’ Amid Quarantine

Reality star Brandi Glanville revealed she has been spraying her kids with bleach water whenever they enter her house, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Brandi Glanville has revealed her potentially dangerous tactic for keeping coronavirus, and all other germs, out of her house: she sprays her kids with bleach. The 47-year-old revealed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered — which you can listen to here — that her sons get “a little spray spray” whenever they come into her house. “I don’t really care [about chemicals] because I ingest so many different pills,” the reality star said. “I spray bleach on my children… when [they] come in because you can’t buy rubbing alcohol anywhere. So I just diluted some bleach and water and everyone gets a little spray spray.”

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares her sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 13, with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, who is now married to singer LeAnne Rimes. In her latest podcast episode, she also discussed how she had been struggling to co-parent, and homeschool her kids amid the coronavirus lockdown. She even told her kids they could skip class, much to the annoyance of her former hubby.

” think [the school day] should be shorter,’ she said “It’s 8.30 to 3.30 sitting in one place. That’s bulls**t. I told them they could skip school. Their dad’s a d**k and he told me, ‘Why are they missing classes at your house?’ I said, ‘Because I don’t want their eyes to hurt from the blue screen time.’ It didn’t work.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author’s comments come amid plenty of RHOBH drama — and she recently maintained her mantra that “the truth will come out” regarding her alleged months-long affair with Denise Richards. Fans of the show are patiently awaiting Brandi’s arrival on the current 10th season of the show — after the network, along with Brandi, teased her triumphant return for months.