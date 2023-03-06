Andy Cohen Confirms ‘VPR’ Cameras Were Rolling After Tom & Raquel Scandal

Fans will definitely get to watch Tom Sandoval‘s relationship with Ariana Madix fall apart after he cheated with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and Ariana’s friend Raquel Leviss, Andy Cohen has confirmed. “You may have heard rumors that the cameras were up over the weekend. Yup, the cameras have been up on everyone getting reactions and filming,” he stated on the March 6 episode of his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy, as he addressed the breakup drama. “You will see this play out in a sense this season of Vanderpump Rules, before the reunion.” Vanderpump Rules is currently airing its 10th season, which premiered on Feb. 8.

Fans were stunned when news broke last week that Ariana, 37, and Tom, 39, were over after nine years of dating due to his alleged cheating with Raquel, 28. Tom, who owns Schwartz & Sandy’s bar and restaurant with co-star Tom Schwartz, took to Instagram to make a statement about the shocking news and urge fans to not take out their anger on anyone else besides him. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” Tom began in his March 5 post.

“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” he continued. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. … Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.” He added that he will be “taking a hiatus out of respect” for his employees and partners and that he “needs time to address everything.” He did not mention Ariana or Raquel. Raquel and Tom Schwartz previously stirred the pot after they reportedly hooked up at Scheana Shay’s Aug. 2022 wedding following Tom’s divorce from Katie Maloney.

On his radio show, Andy, 54, also revealed that the Season 10 reunion is taping soon, which seemingly has him on the edge of his seat. “Now, we’re shooting the reunion in about two weeks. This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” he bluntly stated.

For now, he told fans that they may be shocked watching the season knowing what came of Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s relationship. “First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it’s really shocking,” he noted. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay…there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”