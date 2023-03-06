Tom Sandoval Reportedly Made Excuses For Why He Didn’t Tell Ariana About Raquel Affair

Cameras were rolling while Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix discussed the events that led up to their split — which included Tom, 39, cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, 37, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and Ariana’s friend Raquel Leviss, 28 — and now sources are beginning to spill the details about what went on behind closed doors. “Ariana walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit by Tom,” a person close to production revealed to Page Six on March 6. “He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating.”

The insider also claimed that Tom told Ariana he was worried about how the affair “would impact her mental health”, especially after her dear grandmother Phyllis “Bonnie“ Cameron died in Sept. 2022. “The fact that they own a home together was also brought up and how he thought that would make their breakup even more complicated,” a second source told the publication. The pair bought a gorgeous newly-built home in 2019 in Valley Village for just over $2 million, according to Dirt.

The source also noted that Ariana feels “perturbed” by her breakup chat with Tom — which took place in the above-mentioned home — and that she has been leaning on her Vanderpump Rules co-stars for support. “Ariana has recapped what happened with her friends and castmates, the majority of whom are disappointed Tom seems unable to take accountability for his actions or express substantial remorse,” they divulged. Some of those helping Ariana get through the heartbreaking time include Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and former VPR star Kristen Doute.

Neither Raquel nor Ariana has addressed the cheating scandal publicly, but Tom apologized to his Schwartz & Sandy’s bar and restaurant family — including part owner and co-star Tom Schwartz — for the harm he may have caused in a March 5 Instagram post. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” he began. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

He continued, “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. … Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.” He ended his statement by announcing that he is “taking a hiatus out of respect” for his employees and partners and that he “needs time” before he addresses the rest of the damage he has caused.

Tom and Raquel’s fling has been ongoing since last summer, according to Page Six. The publication claimed that Raquel “has slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town.” Of course, last summer is also when Raquel and Tom Shwartz made headlines for reportedly making out up at Scheana Shay’s Aug. 2022 wedding amid Tom’s ongoing divorce from Katie Maloney.

Although the breakup occurred as Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is airing, Andy Cohen confirmed on March 6 that fans will get to see the drama unfold at some point during the season. “First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it’s really shocking,” he added. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay…there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”