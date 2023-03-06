Kristen Doute May Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Amid Ex Tom Sandoval’s Scandal

There’s a chance fans will see former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute back on the show to discuss the breakdown of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s nine-year relationship after the TomTom co-owner, 39, reportedly cheated on Ariana, 37, with their co-star and Ariana’s friend Raquel Leviss, 28, PEOPLE reports. “Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this,” an insider told the publication on March 6. “She’s had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she’s completely supporting Ariana.”

And although the source said “Kristen has put the show behind her,” they admitted that she’s toying with the idea of making an appearance. “It’ll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that’s the only way she would ever go back on the show,” they added. “It’s a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana.”

As fans may recall, Kristen, 40, previously dated Tom for six years until they broke up in 2013 when Kristen hooked up with their former VPR co-star, Jax Taylor. “Tom and I are both guilty of pointing fingers and playing the victim in our relationship. I can repeat ten times over that I don’t condone my infidelity and that two wrongs don’t make a right, ever,” Kristen wrote in a 2014 blog post for Bravo. “To set the record straight: I did have an emotional/sexual affair with someone years ago and I did sleep with Jax. Tom cheated with five girls in five and a half years.”

Over the weekend, Kristen showed she was team Ariana by sharing a video on Instagram of her kissing Ariana on the lips and cheek, as seen below. “I stan Ariana. This is in real time,” she said in the clip as she cuddled her friend. “I love you so much,” she added before going in for a smooch. “I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you.”

Scheana Shay, 37, also supported Ariana on social media over the weekend by posting a photo of them posing on the carpet for Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live. “Always got your back!” she captioned the beautiful photo along with a “#TeamAriana” hashtag. She took to the comment section underneath the post, however, to defend herself amidst comparisons to Tom since she, too, slept with a person in a committed relationship in the past.

Ariana has not spoken out about the breakup, but Tom briefly did via a March 5 Instagram post in which he apologized to his co-owners of his Schwartz & Sandy’s bar and restaurant (which includes co-star Tom Schwartz) and their employees. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…” Tom began. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

He continued, “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families. … Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.” He ended his post by saying he’s taking a step back from the restaurant “out of respect” for his team and that he “needs time to address everything.”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen, 54, confirmed that the cheating scandal will play out on the currently airing 10th season of Vanderpump Rules and conceded that fans are in for a wild ride now that they know what happens with Tom and Raquel’s relationship. “First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what’s happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it’s really shocking,” he teased on the March 6 episode of his Sirius XM radio show. “Even Wednesday night’s episode, you’re not going to believe it. Watching it with this overlay…there’s a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won’t believe.”