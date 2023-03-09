Kristen Doute Reveals When Tom Schwartz Found Out About Sandoval & Raquel Affair After ‘Texting’ Him About Scandal

Kristen Doute just shared major scoop about the “Scandoval.” The Vanderpump Rules alum, 40, revealed that Tom Schwartz was in the dark about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss for most of the time, before everyone else — including Ariana Madix — found out last week. “Schwartz isn’t happy about this either… Schwartz only found out about a month ago,” Kristen said on the March 8 episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast. “Schwartz and I were texting yesterday and he said that he told him to tell Ariana before it blew up in his face and humiliated the hell out of her. Too little too late.”

Kristen, who dated Sandoval, 30, in the early seasons of VPR, revealed that she was with Ariana, 37, when she found out about the affair. Kristen said that Sandoval dropped his phone during his performance at TomTom and Ariana picked it up and “had this gut intuition” to look at it. “So she goes into his photos. He had screen recorded a FaceTime of he and Raquel masturbating. That’s the truth,” Kristen said.

The former Bravolebrity explained that once Ariana knew about Sandoval’s affair, she called Raquel, 28, who was in NYC with Scheana Shay. “Raquel is so f****** dumb. Scheana asks, ‘Who are you on the phone with?’ And she too casually says, ‘I’m talking to Ariana. Sandoval and I had a seven-month affair,’ ” Kristen said, before revealing that Scheana, 37, “snatched” Raquel’s phone and “threw it in the gutter.” Kristen didn’t confirm if Scheana punched Raquel in the face, as the rumors say she did.

After news of the “Scandoval” broke over the weekend, Kristen showed she was team Ariana by sharing a video on Instagram of her kissing Ariana on the lips and cheek. “I stan Ariana. This is in real time,” she said in the clip as she cuddled her friend. “I love you so much,” she added before going in for a smooch. “I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you.”

Kristen was fired from VPR back in 2020, but there’s a chance she might return to the show to discuss the breakdown of Sandoval and Ariana’s nine-year relationship. “Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this,” an insider told PEOPLE on March 6. “She’s had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she’s completely supporting Ariana.” Kristen previously dated Sandoval for six years until they broke up in 2013, after Kristen hooked up with their former VPR co-star, Jax Taylor.