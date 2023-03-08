Ariana Madix Bonds With Scheana Shay & Her Daughter Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix decided to hang out with good pal Scheana Shay in the midst of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, after he allegedly hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. With the cheating scandal making waves among the ‘VP’ squad, Ariana found solace with Scheana, who has her own storyline in the drama (more on that below), and Scheana’s adorable daughter, Summer. Scheana took to Summer’s Instagram on Tuesday, March 7 to share a photo of the pair and to show off her support for Ariana by captioning it, “#TeamAriana Auntie 🦄 for the win.”

As the news of the split and alleged months-long affair between Tom and Raquel continued to sweep Camp Vanderbilt Rules, Raquel broke her silence the day after Scheana’s Instagram post and offered her mea culpa. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel told Entertainment Tonight. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Raquel went on to reveal that she started therapy to end her “unhealthy behavioral cycle” and “protect” her mental health. She vowed to be a “better person” moving forward. In the lengthy statement, she also said she received death threats over the scandal and claimed that she was physically assaulted.

It’s unclear what incident of physical assault Raquel was referencing, but this is where Scheana might come back into the fold, as Raquel just placed a restraining order against her former BFF, per TMZ. The outlet reported that the restraining order cited the rumor that Scheana “got violent” with Raquel after Scheana found out about the alleged affair between Raquel and Tom.

Hours before Raquel made her public apology, Tom took to his own Instagram on March 8 to share a new statement following his cheating scandal. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Tom wrote. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.” Tom, who dated Ariana since 2014, had made an earlier public statement, but did not directly apologize to Ariana.

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen confirmed fans would get to see the fallout of Tom and Ariana’s relationship play out during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. As HollywoodLife reported earlier, Bravo producers were in the middle of filming the season, when the breakup/affair news broke, and they made plans to catch all the drama on camera.