‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Reveals She Gained 40 Pounds While Pregnant: Watch

In a sneak peek of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season nine, Scheana Shay revealed that she gained 40 lbs. while pregnant with her baby girl! Check out the clip!

Scheana Shay got very real about her pregnancy in a sneak peek for the upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules. In the clip, which you can see below, the reality TV star, 35, joined co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix at their home, where the trio snacked on some pastries. “Girl, I’ve put on 40 pounds,” Scheana told Ariana.

 

“All here,” Ariana told Scheana, referencing her growing baby bump. But Scheana wasn’t so sure. “All here,” the newly-minted mom told her gal pal, putting an emphasis on her backside. “Booty, boobs, double waist size,” Scheana went on. But Ariana assured Scheana that she looked so “good,” as her due date was clearly drawing near at the time the episode was filmed.

While Scheana teased that she was excited to go the “natural” route when it came to her birth plan, fans recently learned that the reality TV star faced some scary complications. “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated,” she revealed in her April 27 Instagram post, announcing the birth of her baby girl, Summer Moon Honey Davies, whom she shares with boyfriend Brock Davies.

 

“I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing,” she revealed. “Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here,” Scheana assured fans.

Despite the health scare, the new mom was so happy to finally welcome her precious little girl into the world. “We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents,” she wrote. Fans cannot wait to see Scheana’s journey on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules!