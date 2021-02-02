Pregnant Scheana Shay Claps Back After Haters Shade Her Belly Button Ring & Diaper Purchase: ‘Just Stop’

Scheana Shay is tired of the ‘tedious messages’ spamming her DMs, sent from critics who have been judging the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star’s choices amid her pregnancy. So, Scheana defended herself!

Scheana Shay, 35, finds all the unsolicited advice and mom-shaming in her DMs “annoying.” The Vanderpump Rules star didn’t hold back while calling out all her followers who have been critiquing her for a number of things amid her pregnancy: buying “too many” diapers; her decision to wear a belly button ring; cleaning cat litter (which Scheana doesn’t actually do herself). Scheana began her rant by addressing the fans who thought the Bravo star was going overboard on her recent purchases to prepare for the baby’s arrival.

“It’s like some of the best are telling me that the Baby Brezza [a formula maker] is a waste of money, I bought too many diapers, I got too many of this…Because you, random stranger, said this to me, should I return stuff?” Scheana asked in a video on her Instagram Story, shared on Jan. 31. She reiterated this point by writing over the video, “What’s the point of telling me once I got something that I don’t need it or shouldn’t have got it?”

Scheana braced herself for another wave of criticism. “I mean, geez, I still have three months to go. I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby,” she continued, and then shared a special request for all her mom-shamers: “Just stop.” Scheana made sure to clarify, though, that she was “genuinely grateful” for the fans who instead sent her WANTED advice about gestational diabetes and the glucose tests.

With that thank you out of the way, Scheana continued, “But to all the ‘Take your belly button ring out, it’s going to rip, it’s going to stretch, don’t clean cat litter’ [type of people]..like y’all, I’ve been pregnant since last May…I’ve been pregnant for a long time…like, you don’t think I know that I’m not supposed to clean cat litter? That’s what I got a Litter-Robot for…All these little tedious messages are so annoying, filling up my DMs that I don’t see all the actual important ones that need to be seen.”

Scheana Shay showed off her belly button piercing while posing for a photo with boyfriend Brock Davies. (Courtesy of Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Scheana has reacted to “tedious” DMs. “The worst one” Scheana had ever received, though, was a message from someone who asked Scheana to “kill” her unborn child. The expecting mother didn’t hesitate to clap back at the cruel comment.

Scheana kept her second pregnancy a secret until the end of Oct. 2020. It may have been Halloween season, but Scheana and her boyfriend Brock Davies broke the big news by dressing up in Christmas-themed clothes (Brock wore Buddy’s suit from Elf), posing by their Christmas tree, and sharing the resulting post to their surprised Instagram followers. It was a wonderful announcement, after Scheana and Brock suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in June of 2020 (Scheana was carrying her first child in May, though, which is why the reality television star said she has been pregnant since that month).