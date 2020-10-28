Scheana Shay Pregnant: ‘VPR’ Star Expecting 1st Child With BF Brock Davies 4 Mos. After Miscarriage

Another Bravo baby is on the way! Scheana Shay is expecting a ‘rainbow baby’ with her boyfriend Brock Davies! The good news came just months after she shared in June that she suffered a miscarriage.

Scheana Shay is pregnant! The Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies, she announced on Instagram (seen here) on October 28. “IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!,” Scheana, 35, wrote alongside a photo of the former rugby player, 30, kissing her on the cheek. The couple’s pregnancy reveal showed the reality star holding a positive pregnancy test and an ultrasound photo.

Scheana took to her Instagram Stories to share more photos, one of which showed Brock holding a sign that read, “A Little Honey Is on the Way.” The Australian gym-owner’s middle name happens to be “Honey.” Additional photos on Scheana’s Instagram Story showed the first glimpse at her tiny baby bump in a yellow dress.

Bravo congratulated the expectant mother in the comments, writing, “It’s truly all happening! You’re not boy crazy…you’re BABY crazy.” — A nod to Scheana’s pre-Brock dating antics on Vanderpump Rules.

The pregnancy news comes just four months after Scheana revealed she had suffered a “devastating” miscarriage. “A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” the Bravo personality said on her podcast Scheananigans, in June. “My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible,” she added.

This marks Scheana’s first child, while Brock is already father to a son and daughter from a previous relationship. News of the couple’s romance became public in November of 2019. At the time, Scheana gushed to HollywoodLife that Brock is indeed “the one, explaining that “this is the first time I’ve been with someone where it feels right and I’m not convincing myself of it.”

Scheana’s been staying with Brock in San Diego amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, where their relationship has only grown stronger. “She has never been so truly happy and in love,” a source told HollywoodLife in September. “She definitely sees long-term potential and a real future with him.”

Scheana is the fourth Vanderpump Rules cast member to announce a pregnancy in 2020. In June, Stassi Schroeder announced her first pregnancy with husband, Beau Clark. Three months later, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright both revealed that they’re expecting with fiancé Randall Emmett and Jax Taylor, respectively.