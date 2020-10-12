Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘Red Table Talk’: Jessica Alba Admits Her ‘Mind Is Blown’ After A Fan Accused Her Of ‘Child Abuse’

Haven Warren, Honor Warren, Jessica Alba, Hayes Warren
Vasquez-OnPoint/BACKGRID
Jessica Alba, Haven Warren Warren, Honor Marie Jessica Alba and Family at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2017 Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Marie at the Los Angeles International Airport
Jessica Alba and Haven Warren Jessica Alba and family enjoying a day out at the Coldwater Canyon Park, Los Angeles, America - 01 Feb 2014
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba with daughters Honor Marie and Haven Warren Jessica Alba and Cash Warren out and about, Los Angeles, America - 22 Feb 2014
Jessica Alba and Haven Warren Jessica Alba and family out and about in Los Angeles, America - 23 Feb 2014 Jessica Alba Enjoying Her Sunday at a Park with the entire family eating on the grass and playing with her children View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Director / Senior Editor

In the upcoming episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ Jessica Alba responds to the backlash she received after sharing a pic of her kids wearing face masks.

Jessica Alba, 39, is revealing what it is like to be mom-shamed when you’re a mother living in the public eye.

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk the actress tells the co-hosts that she was even slammed for sharing a photo of her kids wearing face masks.

“I know this picture of you and your family caused some heat,” Jada Pinkett Smith says in the sneak peek above that HollywoodLife obtained EXCLUSIVELY. The image that the Red Table Talk co-host is referring to prompted some of Jessica’s fans to accuse her of “child abuse.”

The camera then highlights an Instagram photo of Jessica with her son Hayes Warren, 2, who is wearing a face mask while riding in a car. The pic is one of a series that the actress shared of her and her three kids with husband Cash Warren – including daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, 9 – during a July family vacation to Wyoming. “We consistently wore masks,” Jessica noted in the caption, which sparked the outrage.

“It’s just absolutely ludicrous that we’re living in a day and age where health is politicized. My mind is blown,” the L.A.’s Finest star tells the Red Table Talk co-hosts. Jada elaborates, saying, “The comment was, ‘What kind of person are you, doing such [an] unhealthy thing to your child. Are you paid for this????’ ‘That’s child abuse.’ Well, there you go.”

Jada’s mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield Norris (aka Gammy) is clearly not impressed by the backlash. “You’re an ass. Moving on,” she says, reacting to the comment.

Haven Warren, Honor Warren, Jessica Alba, Hayes Warren
Jessica Alba with her three children – Haven, Honor and Hayes Warren. (Vasquez-OnPoint/BACKGRID)

Jessica is just one of two celeb mom guests who discusses the sensitive issue of mommy-shaming during the episode, which goes live on Facebook Watch on Oct. 13 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Ashley Graham, 32, also joins the conversation. The model became a first-time mother after giving birth to her little boy Isaac eight months ago. Since then she has faced intense backlash for breastfeeding her infant in public. “That’s also gross,” one follower responded to a Feb. 13 pic of her feeding her baby in a restaurant. The reaction has not stopped Ashley from posting similar photos.