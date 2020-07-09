Bill Nye The Science Guy posted a clever yet hilarious video about the importance of wearing a face mask during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mixing science with shade is a deliciously wonderful combination! Bill Nye, 64, became the latest viral TikTok sensation after he posted a face mask-related video on Wednesday, July 8. He dressed up in his typical “Science Guy” fashion while using big words surrounding the accessory that millions have been wearing over the past couple of months. “Here’s an N95. These are made to block particles in the medical environment and when you’re out mowing the lawn,” the clip began. “This one’s not sterilized but it’s pretty effective.”

Bill then demonstrated its effectiveness next to a burning candle before he continued with his educational chat. “So the reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure,” he continued. Things got turned all the way up after when he started to yell into the camera with animated flames covering the screen. “But the main reason we want you to wear a mask… IS TO PROTECT ME FROM YOU AND THE PARTICLES FROM YOUR RESPIRATORY SYSTEM FROM GETTING INTO MY RESPIRATORY SYSTEM!,” he exclaimed.

He wasn’t done just yet! “Everybody this is a matter literally of life and death. When I use the word literally I mean literally a matter of life and death. So when you’re out in public please wear a mask.” He finished the video with a nod to a segment from his old 90’s television show. “Thank you for joining me on Consider the Following.”

The Washington D.C. native more than likely made the video as a response to the alarmingly high number of cases that have emerged recently in states like Florida and Texas. There has even been reports of students in Alabama having COVID parties where the first one to get infected receives a cash prize.

