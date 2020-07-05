Brad Pitt pondered why the ‘rest of the world’ didn’t wear masks at this Sept. 2019 press conference in Japan — 7 months before the global COVID-19 pandemic!

While many have been struggling to get used to the new normal of face masks, it turns out Brad Pitt, 56, was months ahead in his thinking! “I see someone in a face mask back there,” the Oscar winner pointed out while speaking at a Sept. 2019 press conference for film Ad Astra in Tokyo, Japan. “When I first came here and I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid — why are they so paranoid?'” he went on.

“Then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and [you’re] protecting others — and I think that’s so considerate,” University of Missouri alum explained, adding “I don’t know why the rest of the world…I don’t know why we don’t do that.” Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in North America, face masks have become imperative to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease. The CDC has advised Americans to now wear cloth or disposable coverings when out in public, which — combined with regular hand washing and social distancing — stop the wearer from spreading the virus should they be infected.

Brad’s resurfaced comments began making the rounds just days after ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 51, urged her fans to wear face masks. “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” the Friends star captioned an image of herself in a black mask on July 1. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives…If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask,” she posted.

Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie, 45, and 11-year-old daughter Vivienne have also been spotted out and about in their protective face coverings. The mother-daughter duo were seen shopping at gift shop Soap Plant / Wacko near their Los Feliz home on July 3, with Angelia rocking a gray mask and Vivienne sporting a black one. Angelina and Vivienne were also seen wearing the same masks when stopping by Hollywood pet supply shop Tailwaggers on June 30, their first time being photographed since California’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Mar. 14.