Angelina Jolie Steps Out To Gift Shop With Daughter Vivienne, 11, Days Before Her 12th Birthday

Angelina Jolie stepped out with her adorable look-a-like daughter Vivienne in Los Feliz, CA for a quick trip to a handmade soap and gift shop.

It was another shopping date for Angelina Jolie, 45, and her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne! The stunning mother-daughter duo rocked protective face masks as they stepped out to eclectic shop Soap Plant / Wacko in Los Feliz, California on Friday, July 3. The pair were seen exiting the store — where they’re regular shoppers — after purchasing a few books for Vivienne, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that the spot is one of the 11-year-old’s favorite shops.

Angelina was stylish in her usual neutral tones, opting for an ankle length caramel colored dress, paired with a pair of Valentino’s “VLogo’ slides in nude. She once again carried her black leather $3500 “30 Montaigne” bag by Christian Dior, finishing her ensemble with a comfortable heather gray face mask. Meanwhile, Vivienne — who, along with her twin brother Knox, turns 12 on July 12 — was casual in a bright blue t-shirt and loose fitting jeans. She kept her brunette hair back in a ponytail, adding a black pair of Toms shoes and a black fabric face mask. The unique gift shop has been a Los Feliz staple since 1971, and is well-known for their handmade sling soaps, in addition to an array of gifts and novelty items like books, toys, homewares and other collectibles.

The outing comes a day after Angelina and Vivienne were spotted at Tailwaggers pet shop in their home neighborhood of Los Feliz on June 30. The sighting marked the first of the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star since California’s state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on March 19. The pair were both careful to sport their face masks, in addition to rubber blue gloves, following CDC guidelines to stay safe amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just last week, Vivienne’s dad Brad Pitt, 56, was spotted leaving Angelina’s home on June 23. The Oscar winner pulled out the driveway on his motorcycle after a two hour visit, likely to see his kids Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh, 14, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, and Maddox, 18. With the visit only two weeks before the twins 12th birthday, it’s possible Brad might have a hand in some quarantine party planning for his kids!