Beyonce Sports Face Mask With An Upside Down B While Riding Around In LA — See Pic

Beyonce Sports Face Mask With An Upside Down B While Riding Around In LA

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Beyonce was spotted riding shotgun in a convertible Mercedes Benz over the weekend, as she wore an upside down face mask.

Beyonce isn’t taking any precautions while stepping outside amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old superstar donned a face mask, worn upside down, with the letter B printed on the front when she was seen getting some fresh air on May 23. The singer wore a grey sweater along with dark shades and a grey hair wrap as she was spotted riding shotgun in a vintage convertible Mercedes Benz, with a mystery person behind the wheel. As per usual, her bodyguards trailed behind in their black Escalade.

It comes as her remix of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage” is topping charts around the world — thanks largely to TikTok. The #SavageChallenge has everybody dancing, and we mean everybody. As the preeminent meme taking over TikTok/Instagram during this time of quarantine, everyone is happy to proclaim how they’re “classy, bougie, ratchet / sassy moody, nasty.” So, when it was time for Megan to follow Lil Nas X’s example and unleash a remix of her hit, she enlisted the biggest star on the planet.

The official remix dropped on Apr. 29 on Tidal first, naturally, but it was rolled out to the other digital streaming platforms afterward. Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear Queen Bey lend her vocals to the biggest hit of 2020 so far.

Seriously, Beyonce spits fire on the remix. “Please don’t get me hyped (I’m hyped), write my name in ice (Ice) / Can’t argue with the lazy bitches, I just raised my price / I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater And my momma was a savage, think I got this shit from Tina,” she raps on her first verse, via Genius. Later in the track, Bey shuts down the idea of pitting two successful female rappers/singers against each other. “I heard they askin’ for the Queen to buy some cameras in here / I’m a bad bitch, she’s a savage, no comparisons here / I’ma flip my hair and look back while I twerk in the mirror / All this money in the room, think some scammers in here.”