Raquel Leviss Files Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay Amid Tom Sandoval Affair

It would appear that the ongoing Vanderpump Rules drama has accelerated with Raquel Leviss‘ reported restraining order against her former BFF, Scheana Shay, 37, per TMZ. Just four days after news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s reported breakup, the outlet reported that Raquel has filed a restraining order against the 37-year-old and cited the rumor that the latter “got violent” with Raquel upon allegedly hearing the news regarding the alleged affair between her and Tom. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not there is any validity to the physical altercation rumor at this time.

It’s important to note that Raquel and Scheana were the best of friends right until the news broke, as the 28-year-old even took to Instagram on Mar. 1, to tease her upcoming appearance with Scheana on Watch What Happens Live. “You’re not going to want to miss tonight’s spicy episode of Vanderpump Rules on @bravotv Then catch me with @scheana on @bravowwhl,” she captioned the show’s screenshot of them hugging. Yikes!

As many know, the restraining order comes less than a week after the shocking breakup. Since then, many of the other cast members have reacted, including Lala Kent, 32, and James Kennedy. Soon after the news broke, Raquel’s ex, James, took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the original TMZ article and did not hold back on his thoughts. “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo [sic] fake that they’re willing to s*** on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ ( a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of storyline,” his caption began.

Later, Lala chimed in and noted that she was not a fan of Raquel and Tom either. “These two are THE most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” the fan wrote, to which Lala replied, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully’. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.” Tom and Ariana had dated for nearly a decade, until she allegedly found out about his reported affair “a few days ago.”

Following the reports of Raquel and Tom’s reported romance, Ariana was spotted getting support from her pal and co-star Kristen Doute, 40, on Mar. 3. “I stan Ariana, this is in real-time,” Kristen said at the start of the Instagram video. “I love you so much,” to which the 37-year-old replied, “I love you.” Later, Kristen clarified that she “doesn’t care what people think,” amid the drama. In more recent news, Tom and Raquel reportedly kissed during filming of the hit reality TV show, per a couple of Page Six insiders on Mar. 7.

Not only that, but Tom also reportedly gave Ariana “excuses” about why he kept the affair under wraps for months, the same outlet’s sources claimed on Mar. 6. “Ariana walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit by Tom,” a close to the production team told the outlet. “He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating.” The next episode of Vanderpump Rules is set to air tomorrow, Mar. 8, on Bravo.