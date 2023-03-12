Ariana Madix Is Pretty In Pink Dress At Friend’s Wedding After Tom Sandoval’s Cheating

More than a week after finding out that her longtime partner had cheated on her, Ariana Madix looked unbothered at a Mexico wedding.

March 12, 2023
Ariana Madix may be devastated over the end of her 10 year relationship, but she put a big smile on her face to help a friend celebrate a wedding in Mexico on the weekend of March 11. Photos from the wedding, which you can see here, show Ariana looking gorgeous in a pink chest, which had small cutouts underneath the chest. The gown faded into a light green color on the bottom, and Ariana completed her wedding look with her hair in a top knot.

The Vanderpump Rules star looked like she was having a blast at the nuptials, dancing the night away while celebrating with friends. Of course, she didn’t have her usual plus one with her for the wedding following her recent break up from Tom Sandoval. The two split earlier this month after Ariana found out that Tom has been cheating on her with fellow VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Raquel and Tom’s affair is reported to have been going on since July 2022. Ariana reportedly found out about her partner’s infidelity when she found an explicit video of Raquel on his phone. After news of the scandal broke, Ariana deleted her Instagram account.

Although filming for this season of Vanderpump Rules had already wrapped when this situation unfolded, the cameras booted back up to film the aftermath. It’s also been confirmed by Andy Cohen that this cheating scandal will be a hot topic of discussion at the VPR reunion, which is going to tape later this month. Tom publicly apologized to Ariana, but reports have stated that she has no interest in getting back together with him.

In Raquel’s statement about the situation, she also apologized and said she is going to spend time working on herself after this scandal. She also said that she does not know what the status of her relationship with Tom will be in the future, but confirmed that she is focused on herself for the time being.

