Tom Sandoval Slyly Shows Support To Raquel Leviss After She’s Ghosted Him Amid Scandal

As the scandal surrounding Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss reaches epic proportions, the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, subtly took to her Instagram and “liked” her recent post clarifying their relationship status. He was unable to comment, however, as Raquel turned off permissions for the Wednesday, March 8 post. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote of the affair that left Tom’s longtime relationship with Ariana Madix in ruin.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth, and take time to be ok with being alone,” the post continued. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

Despite the seemingly caring post, Raquel, 28, has reportedly been ghosting her co-star while laying low in Los Angeles, per a March 8 Page Six report. Meanwhile, a volatile mix of drama continues for the cast of the show, which was rocked by the news of Tom and Raquel. Raquel filed a restraining order against her former BFF Scheana Shay, 37, on March 7, claiming the latter attacked her over the matter, leaving what she claims are visible injuries.

Scheana denied punching Raquel in a strongly worded statement through her lawyer on Thursday, March 9. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period,” the statement read in part.

Other cast members have been vocally unimpressed, as well. During the most episode of her podcast, Lala Kent called Raquel a “bottom feeder,” while Stassi Schroeder leveled an accusation that Raquel’s infamous kiss with Tom Schwartz at Scheana’s 2022 wedding was a “cover up” for the affair masterminded by Sandoval.

As for Tom, he publicly apologized to Ariana on March 8. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he wrote in part via Instagram. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”