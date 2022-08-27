Katie Maloney Seen ‘Screaming’ At Ex Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss After Catching Them ‘Heavily Making Out’

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules is going to be filled with drama, to say the least! While in Cancun, Mexico, for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding, Katie Maloney caught ex Tom Schwartz “heavily making out” with co-star James Kennedy‘s ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, who is also on the show. And needless to say, it did not go over well. An eyewitness at the wedding who saw the whole thing go down told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all of the details about their steamy makeout sessions and what happened when Katie caught Tom and Raquel red-handed.

According to our source, who was a guest at the wedding on Tuesday, August, 23, Tom, 39, and Raquel, 27, were trying to be sneaky when they were caught by Katie. “Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel heavily making out in the cenote, which is an underwater cave. Several other people did too as it was not that private of an area,” the eyewitness revealed to us. “Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing. She was screaming at them, and they were yelling back,” they added.

The eyewitness also told us that Tom and Raquel — who were seen getting super cozy just days prior at Scheana and Brock’s Welcome Wedding White Party on Sunday, August 21 — “were trying to keep their make-out sessions private, but they were not doing a very good job at it. I saw them kissing several times,” the source said, adding, “That same day, but prior to that incident, I saw them making out in the spa area. They had their hands all over each other.”

Although Katie — who filed for divorce from Tom in March of this year — was in Cancun for the wedding, she was a no-show at the after-party where Tom and Raquel were allegedly spotted kissing as well. To make the situation more awkward, the source told us that Raquel’s ex-fiance James, 30, was DJ’ing! “Tom and Raquel were also making out at the after-party,” the eyewitness told us. “I did not see Tom’s ex Katie there, but James was there. He did not seem to care one bit and was just spinning music for everyone He was in a great mood.”

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Katie, Raquel, and Tom, who offered no comment.