Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss Over Tom Sandoval Scandal: You ‘Deserve’ Backlash

Vanderpump Rules cast members Katie Maloney, 36, and Lala Kent, 32, sat down to dish about the Tom Sandoval, 39, and Raquel Leviss, 28, cheating scandal during an episode of Give Them Lala on Mar. 14. During the episode, Katie did not hold back and even claimed that Raquel “deserved” the backlash following the news of Tom and Ariana Madix‘s split. Not only did she say she could “confidently say ‘f*** you’”, to the 28-year-old, but she also called her an “idiot” during the show.



“I gave you every opportunity, I was so kind to you when I didn’t have to be, but I was. The fact that you didn’t really step or appreciate that or recognize that and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you’re an idiot,” Katie continued around the 17:28 mark. “You deserve what’s coming to you right now.” The brunette beauty also claimed that Tom was not her biggest fan. “I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me,” she said while also stating that he would “cast” her aside when she would open up.

On the topic of Tom and Ariana’s breakup due to his romance with Raquel, the 32-year-old Bravo personality also had plenty to say. Lala even noted that it shouldn’t be such a surprise that there are consequences to people’s actions. “That is what is so crazy to me, that when people really f*** around and then there’s repercussions for your actions and they’re like, ‘this isn’t fair’…,” Lala said. “And it’s like… you did this. No one did this to you, right? So are we sorry that we got caught or are we sorry that it happened?” Her comment on apologies comes one week after Raquel shared a statement of regret to Ariana, via Entertainment Tonight, on Mar. 8.

In the statement, Raquel apologized for hurting Ariana, who dated Tom for nine years. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote at the time. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.” She went on to reveal she is taking time to reflect on her “choices” and is seeking help from a counselor.

“I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” the statement went on. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.” Amid the apology, sources told Page Six that Raquel is “ghosting” the 39-year-old at this time. “She has been completely ignoring Tom,” the source claimed on Mar. 8.

Most recently, Katie appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Mar. 15, and reacted to her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz‘s interview with TMZ about Tom S. “Well I don’t think he necessarily said he [Tom S.] was a piece,” she explained. “I think he said he might be. And I texted him and I said, ‘Have you ever heard on no comments?'” The last episode of the hit reality series aired on Mar. 8, with the latest one airing on Mar. 15 on Bravo.