Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Is ‘Addicted’ To Raquel Leviss, Doesn’t Think Romance Will Last

Tom Schwartz claimed that Tom Sandoval is “obsessed” with Raquel Leviss on the April 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Tom has ADHD. And honestly, he became obsessed,” Schwartz, 40, told host Andy Cohen, after revealing that he’s known since August 2022 that Sandoval, 39, and Raquel, 28, were sleeping together. “He’s notorious for having one singular obsession. That’s his heroin. He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations.”

The Vanderpump Rules star claimed that “Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” before he clarified that he didn’t mean to “disrespect” anyone battling addiction by using those words. He said that Sandoval “got lost in the sauce” when he struck up a relationship with Raquel behind his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back.

Andy also asked Schwartz if he thinks things will last between Sandoval and Raquel, who appear to still be together in the wake of their affair being exposed. “I’ve actually thought about this a lot,” Schwartz admitted. “I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it. I know they care so much about each other, but even if the short time they’ve been in love, or whatever you wanna call it, it’s become toxic,” he said.

Schwartz continued, “I don’t know if it’s sustainable. It’s already toxic as it is. And then you add in the entire nation thinking you guys are scumbags. I think it’s too much. But we’ll see if love prevails. We’ll see.” Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, commented on a video clip from his WWHL appearance and shaded him by mentioning how he kissed Raquel on the latest VPR episode. “Wow. Kissing Rachel statistically makes you dummer,” Katie wrote.

Schwartz shared a lot about the “Scandoval” on WWHL, including when he actually found out about the affair. He claimed that Sandoval told him that he and Raquel had a “one-night stand” back in August 2022. Schwartz said that he didn’t find out Sandoval and Raquel were in a full blown relationship until January 2023. “I was flabbergasted but not surprised because, I think, there’s a lot of people out there who kind of knew it was an open secret,” Schwartz claimed. He elaborated that Sandoval became “flagrant” and “brazen” about the affair between January and March, when Ariana found out.

Schwartz also criticized his best friend for making it seem that his relationship with Ariana, 37, was ending when he started up the affair with Raquel. “I’m upset with Sandoval, because he took advantage of my kindness, and he put a lot of people, just not myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake,” he said.