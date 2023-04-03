Ariana Madix’s Sexy Red ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion ‘Revenge Dress’ Revealed In New Photo

Ariana Madix looked red hot at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion that was filmed on March 23. The gorgeous reality star and sandwich shop owner, 37, stunned in a long-sleeve, skin-tight maxi dress that featured sexy cutouts that allowed most of her chiseled abs to shine through. The two bandage-style straps that held the front together covered just her belly button and her chest, as seen below. Ariana’s newly bleach-blonde hair was straightened and parted down the middle.

Bravo revealed the look less than a day after Ariana’s BFF Scheana Shay, also 37, shared a new pic of the star. The beautiful snapshot was posted to her Instagram Story and showed Ariana smiling wide as Scheana posed with her arm around her. Scheana donned high-waisted mom jeans and a white crop top, while Ariana looked cute in a black skirt and black mesh top combo. “She’s thriving,” Scheana wrote over the photo alongside a fire emoji.

Of course, the last month has not been easy on Ariana. At the beginning of March, the Bravolebrity found out along with the rest of the world that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had been cheating on her with their Vanderpump Rules co-star and Ariana’s former friend, Raquel Leviss, 28. About two weeks after the drama unfolded — which was caught on Bravo cameras — Ariana broke her silence on the devastating time in her life and seemed hopeful for her future.

“i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote alongside a summery photo of herself in a stunning pink and green ombre dress. “when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement.”

“however, i know that i am not in this alone,” Ariana continued. “so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run.”

Tom and Raquel have also both publicly apologized to Ariana for their hurtful actions. Plus, Tom admitted that he “could’ve handled things way better” when speaking to TMZ on March 27.

Meanwhile, Scheana has been supporting Ariana how she feels is best since the cheating scandal broke. Aside from physically pushing Raquel when she learned of the affair (which HollywoodLife does not condone), Scheana shared an image of her and Ariana on Instagram to let her know she “always” as her back.

Plus, on a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, the mother of one called Raquel “evil” when thinking back to the moment the affair news was revealed. “There was not one tear [Raquel’s] eye,” Scheana recalled. “I’m sobbing. Ariana is sobbing. We are so deeply hurt and affected by this and she’s just standing there.”