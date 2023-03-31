Scheana Shay Breaks Silence On Post-‘WWHL’ Fight With ‘Evil’ Raquel Leviss & Slams Her For Never Saying ‘Sorry’

Raquel Leviss‘s restraining order against Scheana Shay was dismissed on March 29, so Scheana was finally able to speak freely about their drama on the new episode of her Scheananigans podcast. Scheana, 37, called Raquel, 28, a “bad person” and slammed her for “abusing the justice system.” Raquel filed the restraining order after Scheana allegedly attacked her Vanderump Rules co-star after she learned about Raquel’s affair with Tom Sandoval following their appearance on Watch What Happens Live on March 1. But on her podcast, Scheana told co-star Lala Kent that she did not “punch” Raquel that night in New York City.

“No, I did not punch her. I cannot form a fist with these nails,” Scheana said. The “Good as Gold” singer did admit that her “hands ended up” on Raquel after Raquel allegedly grabbed Scheana’s wrist. But Scheana still feels that Raquel exaggerated the incident when she filed the restraining order, which was dismissed after they had to be separated at the season 10 reunion show on March 23.

Scheana shared more scoop about her NYC face-off with Raquel. “There’s barkers in this group and there’s biters. And that night I was a biter,” Scheana said. “I had no words because nothing was getting through to her. And when she touched me I was so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me. Get out of my space. I don’t want you anywhere near me.’ ”

Scheana also called Raquel “evil” and said she was “enraged” by Raquel’s lack of sympathy that night in New York. “There was not one tear in her eye,” Scheana said. “I’m sobbing. Ariana [Madix] is sobbing. We are so deeply hurt and affected by this and she’s just standing there.”



Furthermore, Scheana revealed that Raquel still has not apologized to her for what happened. “That’s been the hardest part of all of this. There’s nothing in you that just feels bad? Like, did our whole friendship mean nothing to you?” Scheana said. “I haven’t gotten an apology, I haven’t gotten sh** from you. The amount of stress this has caused me, it’s just beyond that. I’ve not gotten an, ‘I’m so sorry, this got so out of hand.’ Not that it would even mean anything at this point, but just the decency of that because saying nothing is still saying so.”

“I honestly hope I never have to see her again, because I have nothing to even say to her face,” Scheana also said. “I’ve said everything I wanted to say at the reunion. There’s nothing I need to even say to her face because it’s not gonna go through, nothing’s gonna process.” Scheana also revealed that Raquel “did not shed one tear” at the reunion. Lala, 32, was troubled by Raquel’s behavior at the reunion. “She actually smiled. It was scary. It was like watching the Joker,” Lala said.

Scheana and Raquel’s friendship fell apart after the truth came out about Raquel and Tom’s secret relationship that was going on behind Ariana’s back. After the affair was exposed, Raquel issued a public apology and acknowledged how she hurt Ariana. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”