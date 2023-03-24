‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion: The Raquel/Tom/Ariana Showdown & Everything To Know

News of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair was first revealed on March 3.

Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay ahead of the reunion.

While the season 10 reunion filmed on March 23, it won’t air for several weeks.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23, nearly three weeks after Andy Cohen confirmed Bravo cameras started rolling again to catch the end of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s nine-year relationship, following the reveal of Tom’s affair with Raquel Leviss. Andy also hinted that fans would be in for a heated reunion. “Now, we’re shooting the reunion in about two weeks. This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” he bluntly stated at the time.

Since then, Tom, 40, has taken to social media to share two public apologies for his behavior. In the first, he addressed the harm he may have caused his Schwartz & Sandy’s restaurant, bar staff and co-owners, and in the second, he let Ariana know how horribly he felt about the whole ordeal. Raquel also apologized to Ariana and said she started counseling to end her “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved”. With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

Who Will Be There?

Bravo’s Twitter account released two seating charts on March 23, the day the cast came together to film the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, as seen below. The first, from left to right, has Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Schwartz. With this chart, Raquel is seated between Tom Sandoval — with whom she embarked on a months-long affair — and Tom Schwartz — with whom she made out with at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding in Cancun. The second seating chart eliminates Raquel, moves Tom Schwartz to her seat, and places Scheana Shay where Tom was sitting.

Dropping the #PumpRules Reunion seating charts here… and yes, both are happening. pic.twitter.com/U4mApLg269 — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 23, 2023

The two seating arrangements came as a result of Raquel filing a restraining order against Scheana for allegedly punching her in the face. The restraining order says Scheana must stay 100 feet away from Raquel at all times, so it appears as though Bravo made the decision to film them separately.

Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, claimed Raquel purposefully “sabotaged” the reunion in a statement to PEOPLE. “The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can’t both be physically present at the reunion. Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can’t happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place,” he said just days before the reunion filmed.

Scheana’s lawyer later said that she would be at the reunion in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person,” Neama said on March 23. “Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel [Leviss] attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”

Raquel had already written on her Instagram Stories that she would definitely be present at the season 10 reunion, too. “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person,” a person close to the controversial reality star told Entertainment Tonight on March 22. “Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”

The Restraining Order

On March 8, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against Scheana after she submitted court documents describing an alleged physical altercation between the two. Raquel claimed Scheana pushed her against a wall and punched her face after learning about the affair. In the documents, which were obtained by HollywoodLife, Raquel claimed that she had “blurred vision & swelling to left eye” as a result of the alleged incident. She claimed the altercation happened in New York City on Thursday, March 2, just hours after Raquel and Scheana appeared on WWHL. Raquel also submitted photos of her eye looking bruised with a gash above it.

In addition, she claimed that mutual friends told her that Scheana “doesn’t regret the physical attack” and “would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to” Ariana.

However, Scheana’s lawyer issued a statement that denied all of Raquel’s claims. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” he said in the March 9 statement, which was shared with HollywoodLife via a publicist. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

When Will It Air?

At this time, it’s not clear when the reunion will air, but episode seven aired on March 22, and there are rumored to be a total of 15 regular episodes airing this season. That means Part 1 of the reunion will likely premiere on May 24.