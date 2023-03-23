Raquel Leviss Rocks Silky Green One Shoulder Dress At ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Amid Affair

Raquel Leviss made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived for the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion. The 28-year-old has been at the center of a scandal after having an affair with her 40-year-old co-star Tom Sandoval behind the back of his girlfriend of nine years, and her friend, Ariana Madix. Raquel opted for a sage green, one shoulder dress as she arrived at the Los Angeles location for filming on Thursday, March 23. Her legs were on full display as she added a lace-up pair or nude sandals and a black bag to the sexy look.

The reunion taping comes a day after she confirmed she would, indeed, be there in person to Entertainment Tonight. The reality star also revealed that she and Tom were “taking a break” to TMZ but didn’t specify if that was a break from their romance — which began as an affair discovered by Ariana just two weeks ago — or if she meant from their friendship at large.

“We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now,” she said to cameras.

There was also speculation that Raquel may not attend the taping due to an alleged physical altercation with co-star Scheana Shay over news of the affair coming out.

Raquel has also publicly apologized for her actions in a statement to ET, acknowledging Ariana. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she said. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.” Beyond the statement, she revealed she has privately spoken to Ariana on the phone but admitted the apology did not go over well.