‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer: Ariana Slams ‘Diabolical’ Raquel As James & Sandoval Nearly Brawl

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss are in the hot seat, as expected, in the trailer for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion that dropped May 11. Fans have been waiting so long for this trailer, and finally, they get to see Ariana Madix confront Tom for cheating on her with Raquel. Ariana calls her ex and her former friend “rats” at the start of the trailer — and things only get more wild from there!

It’s all been leading to this. The explosive 3-part #PumpRules Reunion begins May 24th. pic.twitter.com/pItcAkPw5a — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 11, 2023

As the cast sits down with Andy Cohen, Ariana accuses Raquel of being “diabolical, demented, and sub-human.” During a break from the reunion, Tom claims that the cast is trying to make he and Raquel look like “pathological liars,” to which Raquel says, “I see that. Even though we know that we are not.”

An explosive moment occurs between James Kennedy and Sandoval. The two argue and James charges towards Sandoval, threatening to “f*** him up.” Sandoval seems exhausted by the drama he’s caused and asks the camera crew to stop filming him when he’s outside with Raquel on a smoke break.

Tom Schwartz is questioned by everyone, including his ex Katie Maloney, about when he found out about Tom and Raquel’s affair. He claims he’s known since August, which Sandoval doesn’t seem to agree with. And Scheana Shay is served legal papers regarding the restraining order that Raquel filed against her, which forced them to have to film the reunion separately. The restraining order was dropped shortly after the reunion filmed on March 23.

Tom and Raquel’s affair has become one of the biggest scandals in Bravo history. After the affair was exposed on March 3, Tom shared two public apologies on social media for his behavior. In the first, he addressed the harm he may have caused his restaurants, bar staff and co-owners, and in the second, he told Ariana — who he was dating for 9 years — how horribly he felt about the whole ordeal. Raquel also apologized to Ariana and said she started counseling to end her “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.” Ariana has received an overwhelming amount of support from her co-stars and the fans since the scandal broke.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will air in three parts, starting May 24 at 9 pm ET. Peacock will also stream “Vanderpump Rules: Pumped Up Edition”, featuring three extended episodes of the reunion. But first, the season 10 finale airs May 17 at 9 pm ET.