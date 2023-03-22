Raquel Leviss Says She Will Attend ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion ‘In Person’ Amid Cheating Scandal

The Vanderpump Rules reunion looks to be one for the books, as Raquel Leviss just revealed she will be there “in person” to face the cast amid her cheating scandal with costar Tom Sandoval. The reality star, whose affair with Tom busted up his 9-year relationship with their costar Ariana Madix, released a statement to ET on Wednesday, March 22 that read: “Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person.” A source for the outlet added, “Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana in person.”

Rumors about Raquel not showing up to the reunion have been rampant since the reveal of the affair. Not only for the fact that she appears to be universally disliked by the rest of the cast, but also because of the restraining order she filed against her former BFF, Scheana Shay. According to court documents, Raquel was seeking protection from Scheana following an alleged altercation after the scandal was exposed. Scheana has denied any wrongdoing.

“As far as [Raquel’s] situation with Scheana, the logistics of filming are still being figured out but both will be there and will film,” the ET source added on Wednesday. “If it’s needed, they will have to film separately while maintaining 100 yards.”

Raquel had previously broken her silence on the scandal on March 8. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” Raquel told ET in a statement. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

As for Sandoval, he took to his own Instagram to apologize to Ariana on the same day. “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” Tom wrote. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.” Tom had made an earlier public statement, but did not directly apologize to Ariana.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film Thursday, March 23.