Scheana Shay Reveals If She Plans On Attending ‘VPR’ Reunion Amid Raquel’s Restraining Order

Scheana Shay, 37, plans to be at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion despite her co-star, Raquel Leviss, 28, having a temporary restraining order against her for allegedly punching her in the face earlier this month. “As far as I know, I’m fully intending on being there in person,” the reality star and business owner confirmed on the March 17 episode of her Sheananigans podcast. “I have no say over how this logistically works out—if it’s Zoom, we also have another COVID test we have to be before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear.”

The statement came after fans questioned whether or not Scheana would be able to attend the reunion, since Raquel’s restraining order states that Scheana must remain 100 feet away from her. Before the restraining order was put in place, Andy Cohen confirmed the Season 10 reunion was set to be taped in a few weeks, which made him nervous. “This is a reunion that’s going to be…I’m girding my loins,” he bluntly stated.

Raquel was allegedly punched by her co-star in New York City on Thursday, March 2 after she found out that Raquel and Tom Sandoval, 39, had been hooking up for months despite him being in a nine-year relationship with their co-star and Raquel’s supposed friend, Ariana Madix, 37, court documents obtained by HollywoodLife revealed.

Photos submitted in the court filing showed Raquel’s left eye slightly discolored and with a bloody cut on her eyebrow. Raquel claimed in the documents that she had “blurred vision & swelling to left eye” following the incident. The documents also revealed Raquel is scared Scheana will allegedly attack again, as mutual friends are telling her she has no remorse for her reported actions and “would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to” Ariana.

However, Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, said Scheana never laid her hands on Raquel, whose real name is Rachel. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period,” he said in the statement, which was shared with HollywoodLife via a publicist. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Neama later claimed that Raquel purposely “sabotaged” the reunion so Scheana could not be present. “The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can’t both be physically present at the reunion,” he said in a March 14 statement to PEOPLE. “Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can’t happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place.”

It’s not clear what will happen when it comes time to shoot the reunion, but fans will find out eventually. The regular season of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing and is scheduled to run through April.