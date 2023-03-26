Ariana Madix Says She ‘Doesn’t Care’ What Ex Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss ‘Do’

Ariana Madix, 37, hasn’t been paying attention to what her ex Tom Sandoval has been doing with Raquel Leviss. The Vanderpump Rules star was asked if she knew about her former beau’s dinner date with their co-star, whom he had an affair with, earlier in the week, when she was getting out of a car during an outing in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday. She was quick to admit she doesn’t care about what either of them do.

“I don’t know what they do,” she said in a video obtained by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

The beauty was wearing a black NASA jacket over a black crop top and matching pants, during the outing, and had her blonde hair pulled back as she added sunglasses to her look. She was also asked about the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which was filmed just a few days ago. “You’ll have to wait and see on that,” she said, before also revealing she’s getting set to play a police officer in a Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter.

Ariana’s outing comes after she and Tom, who dated for 10 years, made headlines when she found out he had been having an affair with Raquel since around July 2022, earlier this month. She apparently found a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone and it led to her breaking up with him. Both Tom and Raquel later admitted to the affair and publicly apologized in social media messages.

It’s unclear where Tom and Raquel’s relationship stands now, but the two were spotted getting dinner together after filming for the reunion for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules ended on March 23. In her public apology, Raquel also admitted to having “sincere” feelings for Tom and said she doesn’t know what the future holds. “I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead,” she wrote in a statement. “Right now I need to heal.”