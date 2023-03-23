Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval Seen In 1st Photos Together Since Affair Was Exposed

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted having an intimate conversation at the studio lot that housed the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion on March 23. It’s the first time the pair have been seen together since news of their months-long affair that ended Tom’s nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix came to light earlier this month. In photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here, Tom, 39, and Raquel, 28, met up in matching all-black ensembles and sat on the pavement facing each other as they chatted. Tom had a cigarette in his hand and wore black shades. Ariana seemed to have her hair and makeup done but later changed into a sage green outfit for filming. Tom had previously been photographed at Raquel’s apartment, but they were not seen together.

Raquel’s presence at the event has been the talk of the town, as she currently has a temporary restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay, 37, for allegedly punching her in the face. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Raquel claimed Scheana shoved her up against a wall in New York City and punched her, causing “blurred vision & swelling to left eye”. She also reported in the court documents that Scheana does not regret her actions and would do it again if she felt it necessary. Scheana’s lawyer, of course, has denied that Scheana physically assaulted Raquel in any way.

Once Raquel (whose real name is Rachel) was granted the restraining order, which forces Scheana to say 100 feet away from her at all times, fans became curious about how Bravo would handle the Season 10 reunion. Scheana’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, went as far say saying Raquel purposefully “sabotaged” the upcoming reunion in a statement to PEOPLE. “The temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can’t both be physically present at the reunion. Rachel not only betrayed her friends, but she has sabotaged this reunion because it just can’t happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place,” he slammed.

Scheana then confirmed that she would be at the reunion in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person,” Neama said on March 23. “Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion. If Rachel [Leviss] attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.”

“There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it,” the statement continued. “And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

Raquel also previously confirmed that she will be in attendance at the reunion. “Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person,” a person close to the controversial reality star — who made headlines last year for making out with Tom Schwartz at Scheana and Brock Davies‘ wedding last summer— told Entertainment Tonight. “Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person.”

Earlier today, Bravo’s Twitter account released two seating charts: one that included Raquel, and one that included Scheana. With that set-up, it can be inferred that Scheana and Raquel were switched out at one point so both could be present with their co-stars.