Ariana Madix Is ‘Thriving’ As She Flashes Huge Smile In New Photo With Scheana Shay After Tom Sandoval Cheats

Ariana Madix is not letting Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal ruin her life. In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, is actually “thriving” after dumping her longtime boyfriend, according to her BFF Scheana Shay. Ariana and Scheana, 37, posed for a new photo together on Scheana’s Instagram Story April 2, and Ariana had the biggest smile on her face while looking fabulous in an all-black outfit. “She’s thriving,” Scheana wrote about Ariana over the photo, with a fire emoji. Team Ariana for life!

Ariana broke up with Tom, 39, after almost 10 years of dating in the beginning of March, after she learned he had been having a months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, 28. She apparently found a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone and it led to her breaking up with him. Both Tom and Raquel later admitted to the affair and publicly apologized in social media messages.

Ariana took a break from social media after news of the scandal broke, but she eventually returned to Instagram on March 16 to break her silence about what happened. Ariana thanked everyone for their support and admitted that she’s “devastated and broken” over Tom’s affair with Raquel, who was one of her closest friends on the Bravo reality show.

“However, I know that I am not in this alone,” Ariana added in her statement. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Ariana had to come face-to-face with Tom and Raquel at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion that filmed on March 23 and is expected to air in a few weeks. Ariana hasn’t said anything about what went down at the reunion, but she did shade Tom and Raquel in a brief chat with TMZ a few days later. Ariana was asked by a reporter if she knew that her former beau took Raquel out to dinner after the cast filmed the reunion, but Ariana was quick to admit that she doesn’t care what the pair do. “I don’t know what they do,” she said in a video obtained by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does,” she added.

Like Scheana said, Ariana is definitely thriving in the wake of the “Scandoval.” She even got cast to play a police officer opposite actress Megan Good in a Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter. Ariana left for Canada to film the movie last week.