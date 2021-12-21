News

‘Harlem’ Star Meagan Good & Husband Devon Franklin Split After 9 Years Of Marriage

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. Read their joint statement here.

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have called it quits after nine years of marriage, PEOPLE reports. The couple, who initially met while filming Jumping the Broom in 2011 were engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Meagan, 40, and DeVon, 43, shared in a joint statement.

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

The couple continued in their statement, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they stated. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock).

Fans of the actress and preacher may be taken aback by the sudden announcement, considering how the pair shared anniversary posts dedicated to one another on Instagram just a few months ago. On June 16, Meagan shared a highlight reel of she and DeVon, celebrating their love with a touching post. “To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.” DeVon also posted for the anniversary, sharing a sweet pic of he and Meagan and writing, “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9,” after quoting the song “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné!.

Moreover, as recent as Dec. 2, DeVon celebrated the success of Meagan’s Amazon Prime Video series, writing, “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” he said on Instagram.

