Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reportedly Living In Same House Amid Split

Awkward! Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are reportedly still living in the same home they bought together before their explosive split. The former Vanderpump Rules couple haven’t found time to figure out new arrangements after it was revealed Tom had an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss, per an April 1 report by TMZ. The outlet’s source added that Tom and Ariana are staying in the Valley View, CA home when they’re in town, but have opted to sleep in separate bedrooms.

The insider also said that Tom and Ariana, who split ownership of the property 50/50, haven’t had a chance to discuss what to do about the 4,453 square feet, 5 bed/5 bath stunner. The exes had been dating for 5 years when they reportedly purchased it in 2019 for $2,075,000.

Now get this: the report comes after Raquel was seen outside of the Valley View house on March 29 while Ariana was out of the country filming a Lifetime movie. The questionably timed visit appeared apropos for the rumored new couple, as Tom was seen heading to Raquel’s apartment on March 4 — one day after news broke that they had an affair. Yes, all the best mess brought to you by Bravo!

Speaking of Bravo, Jax Taylor spoke out about Raquel’s stop by the Valley View home, calling the move “evil”. “Kicking a girl while she’s already down in her own f****** home? This is just evil dude,” he said in a since-deleted tweet, per Us Weekly.

This isn’t the first time Jax, who left Vanderpump Rules in Dec. 2020 following his own scandal, has given his opinion on the situation. “It wasn’t shocking to me. I’ve known Tom Sandoval for 20 years, we grew up together. I just know his lifestyle. I know who he is, and I’ve said it many times,” he told PEOPLE on March 21. “No one wanted to believe me.”