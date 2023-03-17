Tom Sandoval Told Ariana Madix He Only Dated Her Out Of ‘Convenience’, Kristen Doute Says

The drama just keeps on going! One day after Katie Maloney, 36, slammed her Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, 28, for her affair with Tom Sandoval, 39, their cast mate, Kristen Doute, 40, added fuel to the fire with a new podcast interview on Mar. 16. During her chat with The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, 42, on The Viall Files, she claimed that Tom told his now-ex, Ariana Madix, 37, he dated her out of “convenience.”

“He was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology,” she claimed about Tom and Ariana‘s break up, per Page Six. “He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn’t validate him. He was blaming her.” Interestingly, Kristen and Tom dated for seven years until they broke up in 2014. “Of course, it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she’s like, crying and holding up her phone going, ‘So, he’s saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,’ or something. Not love and romance,” Kristen went on.

The breakup is set to air during Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which Kristen called a “humiliation.” The 40-year-old went on to say, “And she’s immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, ‘So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls***?’” She also called Ariana’s ex-beau a “narcissist” and “self-centered”, adding that, she has “nothing nice” to say about him during this troubling time.

Seeing as the brunette beauty dated Tom in the past, she also admitted that his behavior wasn’t a total shock. “That’s Tom to a T,” she stated. In addition, the Bravo personality ridiculed Raquel for her apology statement shared via Entertainment Tonight on Mar. 8. “The ending was something along the lines of, ‘Tom and I aren’t defining our relationship right now'”, she explained. “Girl sit down!” Later, she backed her friend up while she continued to slam the 28-year-old. “Ariana has a backbone,” Kristen said. “Raquel does not. Raquel validates everything that Tom needs to be validated.”

The tell-all interview with Kristen comes amid Ariana’s official statement about the breakup, which she shared via Instagram on Mar. 15. “hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” her lengthy caption began.

“to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana,” the statement ended. Tom and Ariana dated from 2014 until they broke up earlier this month. Many of their co-stars have since reacted to the split, including Katie, who claimed Raquel “deserved” the backlash she’s gotten. Season 10’s sixth episode aired on Mar. 15, with the next set to air on Bravo next Wednesday.