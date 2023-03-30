Raquel Leviss Photographed At Tom Sandoval’s Home After Saying They’re ‘Taking A Break’

Raquel Leviss was seen outside of Tom Sandoval‘s house on March 29 while Tom’s ex, Ariana Madix, was out of the country filming a movie. New photos show Raquel, 28, leaving her lover’s home and getting into her car while dressed in a super-casual outfit and holding three bags. Fans suspected that Raquel had a sleepover with Tom, 39, who still shares his Valley Village home with Ariana, 37, but Tom’s rep clarified that was not the case. “Raquel certainly did not sleep over,” the rep told Page Six. “She stopped by to Tom’s house on the way to her interview for [Vanderpump Rules] at Evolution [Studios] on Wednesday afternoon,” they added.

The fact that Raquel was at Tom’s house seemingly confirms that the two are still together after their months-long affair was exposed at the beginning of March. Just last week, Raquel had told TMZ that her and Tom were “taking a break” in their relationship, but clearly things are back on. Raquel’s chat with TMZ happened the day before her and Tom had to face all their co-stars, including Ariana, at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” Raquel said to TMZ about her and Tom. “We’re just trying to get through these next steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry,” she added. “So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Ariana was in a relationship with Tom for nine years before she learned that he was cheating on her with Raquel, one of her best friends. Ariana has cut both of them out of her life and she’s currently in Canada filming a Lifetime movie with Meagan Good. She was asked about Raquel and Tom the day before she flew to Canada, and her response was super shady. “I don’t know what they do,” she said in a video obtained by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”